Demonetisation: Delhi HC adjourns hearing till Dec. 8

By ANI Nov 22 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Currency
The Delhi High Court, which today heard two pleas challenging the government’s demonetisation move, adjourned the hearing on the matter till December 8. The High Court stated that it would await the Supreme Court’s order as the larger question on the Centre’s transfer petition is pending before the top court.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi yesterday filed a transfer petition before the Supreme Court seeking a stay on all pending pleas against demonetisation. The matter is likely to be heard tomorrow.

The apex court had on November 18 dubbed as a "serious issue" the long queues outside banks and post offices and expressed its reservation on the Centre's plea seeking a direction that no other court in the country should entertain petitions challenging the November 8 notification demonetising Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 currency notes.

