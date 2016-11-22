Demonetisation: Delhi HC adjourns hearing till Dec. 8
Nov 22 2016 , New Delhi
Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi yesterday filed a transfer petition before the Supreme Court seeking a stay on all pending pleas against demonetisation. The matter is likely to be heard tomorrow.
The apex court had on November 18 dubbed as a "serious issue" the long queues outside banks and post offices and expressed its reservation on the Centre's plea seeking a direction that no other court in the country should entertain petitions challenging the November 8 notification demonetising Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 currency notes.