China receives a yuan boost

After all the trials and tribulations that the Chinese economy has faced in 2016, it got a significant leg up over the weekend, when the yuan took on the mantle of a global reserve currency. This decision has huge global implications, for not only will it breathe life into China’s bond markets by prompting estimated inflows of as much as $1 trillion over the next five years, but the currency’s entry into the International Monetary Fund’s Special Drawing Rights (SDR) — alongside the dollar, euro, pound and the yen — comes amidst China’s efforts to boost its international usage and ambitions of providing an alternative to the dollar.



Bloomberg reported that IMF MD Christine Lagarde described the inclusion as a “historic milestone.” Lagarde said in a statement that it reflects the progress that the Asian country has made in reforming its financial systems and liberalising markets. China has foreign exchange reserves totalling $3.19 billion, its lowest since 2011 due to repeated devaluations.



China’s reserves, the largest in the world, fell by a record $513 billion last year after Beijing devalued the yuan currency, sparking a flood of capital outflows that threatened to destabilise the world’s second-largest economy and alarmed global financial markets.



“SDR entry will pave the way for closer interaction between China’s capital market and that of the rest of the world,” said Tommy Xie, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore. “The first impact will be on the yuan, which the authorities are likely to keep stable for the next few weeks as any sudden volatility spike will damp the yuan’s image.” The Chinese government has had to devalue the yuan repeatedly over the last 12 months or so to keep its exports competitive.



While an IMF statement on Friday said the yuan has been deemed freely usable, China has been suspected of meddling in the foreign-exchange market after a shock devaluation in August last year rattled investor confidence. It has been seen intervening heavily even offshore -- driving yuan interbank rates to more than 20 per cent in Hong Kong -- and clamping down on capital flows. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey is for the Chinese currency to decline 1.1 per cent in the rest of this year to 6.75 a dollar.



The yuan’s addition is the first change to the SDR basket since 1999, when the euro replaced the deutsche mark and the French franc. The new weightings will be 41.73 per cent for the dollar, 30.93 per cent for the euro, 10.92 per cent for the yuan, 8.33 per cent for the yen and 8.09 per cent for the British pound. There were 204.1 billion SDRs allocated to IMF members as of March, equivalent to around $285 billion, compared to about $11 trillion of global reserves.



The basket, created in 1969, gives IMF member countries that hold it the potential right to obtain any of the currencies in the basket to meet balance-of-payments needs. Inclusion could be a catalyst for central banks and sovereign wealth funds to shift funds into the yuan. The Chinese currency constituted 1.1 per cent of official reserves in the latest IMF survey, compared to 63.7 per cent for the dollar.



