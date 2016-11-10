Blow to hawala trade may be temporary

The government’s masterstroke to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes and curb circulation of black money has dealt a body blow to the hawala market widely prevalent in the country for illegal remittance of currency between geographies.



Operators involved in the business say that as the operation of this unaccounted transfer of money works on a net off basis, liquidity is the main issue. With higher denomination currency notes now being demonetised, operation of such net off basis hawala transaction has come to a standstill.



“The government’s decision has definitely curbed the hawala channel, but it a temporary development and the operators could soon be back in business once the new high denomination bank notes get into circulation,” predicted Sudhir Malik, a chartered accountant.



The hawala market is widely prevalent in the country with the channel being used extensively as an alternative or parallel remittance system. As the system works outside the circle of banks and formal financial systems, this currency smuggling is illegal in the country. The Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) 2000 and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA) are the two major legislations, which make such transactions illegal.



Trade sources put the hawala market at an estimated $50 billion-plus annually, though they also agree that it could be much higher. It is used largely for financing illegal deals in or outside the country. It is also used for quick and cheaper remittance of currency in areas where legal channels attracts higher charges.



“As hawala works on cash, the presence of high denomination currency becomes essential. The business will again pick up, maybe for lower value transactions to start with, once Rs 2,000 notes gets widely distributed into the system. The market should revive in six months time,” said a Delhi-based source close to a betting syndicate.



He added that these illegal remittances could not be wiped out completely as long as the demand for currency exists both in the source and destination countries and the inseparable element of trust and extensive use of family or regional affiliations exist.



“It would impact them very significantly because you are dealing with a situation where cash ceases to be of much consequence to people,” said Dinesh Kanabar, CEO, Dhruva Advisors LLP. On the new series notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 coming in circulation from Thursday, he said that it would take time to reach the volume of what had accumulated over the years.



A chartered accountant tracking this illegal channel said that while government’s move could increase hawala premium for transfers to countries in Europe and the US, it might remain unaffected in the West Asia.



