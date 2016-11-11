Anil Bokil: The demonetisation man

When in a dramatic and sudden move, prime minister Narendra Modi scrapped the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes on Tuesday night, it was a dream come true for the Anil Bokil-founded ArthaKranti Pratishtan or economic revolution foundation.While Modi is earning both bouquets and brickbats for this so-called surgical strike, the origins of this idea originated from Pune-based Bokil (inset). “We were all thrilled to hear the great news and it took some time to sink in for all volunteers at ArthaKranti Pratishtan,” Anil Bokil, founder of ArthaKranti Pratishtan told Financial Chronicle.Bokil, 52, a mechanical engineer and entrepreneur, has dedicated his last 16 years finding solutions for socio-economic problems plaguing the 130 crore people in Asia’s third biggest economy.In July 2013, a core team of five members led by Bokil met the officially declared prime ministerial BJP candidate and then CM of Gujarat, Narendra Modi at capital Gandhinagar about three years ago. Modi swept the general polls and was installed as PM in 2014.“We were given 10 minutes and once I started my presentation, the meeting lasted for over two hours,” Bokil recalled. “One of the highlights of the presentation was withdrawal of high denomination bank notes and the existing taxation system except for customs and import duties,” he said.Bokil and Ashutosh Phalke, a core member of the team, said the prime minister was convinced and wanted to know how their proposal could be implemented and the order of their implementation. Modi sought feedback from his secretary Hasmukh Adia on this. Bokil’s other proposals include routing all transactions through banks and levying a bank transaction tax (say 2 per cent), which could be credited to central, state and local governments with transacting banks also having a share and making legal provisions for restricting cash transactions up to a certain limit and not attracting any tax.ArthaKranti Pratishtan, set up in 1999, is a Pune-headquartered think-tank consisting of economists, technocrats, chartered accountants, engineers and lawyers with the avowed mission to bring about financial/economic revolution in the country and a motto to accompany: “A Way towards Principled, Prosperous and Peaceful living”.ArthaKranti’s website has proposed abolishing currency notes of larger denomination, along with four other proposals to the prime minister. It claimed that Arthakr­anti proposal is an effective and guaranteed solution to black money generation, price rise and inflation, corruption, fiscal deficit, unemployment, ransom, GDP and industrial growth, terrorism and good governance. Its salient features are:# Withdrawal of existing taxation system completely except customs.# Every transaction routed through a bank will attract certain deduction in appropriate percentage as transaction tax, ie, single point tax deducted at source (say 2 per cent).# Withdrawal of high denomination currency.# Cash transaction will not attract any transaction tax.# The government should make legal provisions to restrict cash transaction up to a certain limit.It also gives detailed ways of implementing these main proposals to curb corruption, black economy and introduce transparency in every sphere of business and economic activity in a phased manner.