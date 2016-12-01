LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Money

1.80 lakh ATMs re-calibrated to dispense Rs 500, 2,000 notes

By PTI Dec 01 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: Currency
Nearly 90 per cent of the 2 lakh ATMs deployed across the country have been re-calibrated to dispense the new 500 and 2,000 rupee notes, says a key maker of the machines even as millions of people continue to face acute cash shortages in the aftermath of demonetisation last month.

As per the plan, all the ATMs should have been ready by yesterday. These machines needed to be re-calibrated after the government on November 8 announced the scrapping of old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes in a bid to crack down on black money, and introduced of new 500 and 2,000 rupee notes of different size and high security features.

"A working group, formed under a RBI headed task force, was given a deadline to recalibrate all the ATMs by November 30. About 90 per cent, which is around 1.80 lakh ATMs, have been re-calibrated so far to dispense new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes," ATM manufacturer NCR Corporation's managing director, (India & South Asia) Navroze Dastur told PTI.

Following the announcement to scrap old high currency notes, a task force was set up on November 14 under the chairmanship of Reserve Bank deputy governor S S Mundra to oversee the recalibration process of all the ATMs.

Under the task force, a working group was formed which included of representatives of ATMs manufacturers like NCR, Diebold Nixdor, cash in transit companies and managed service providers, among others.

Dastur said the working group consisted of around 40-60 people and they have been recalibrating on an average 12,000 ATMs per day. He said the rest of the ATMs would be re-calibrated over the next 10 days to dispense new notes.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY MONEY

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Link the two
    The campaign against black money must transform the face of rural India

    Proceeds of the black money declaration scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), will hopefully be invested in irrigation, housing, toi

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: 26/11 memories haunt us

Bumped into my old friend Anupam Kher the other day. ...

Ananda Majumdar

The art of prescient politics

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s timely support to the Narendra ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The good, the bad and the ugly

Most of us allocate a great deal of attention to ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter