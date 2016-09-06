I am against liquor prohibition: Adi Godrej

Veteran industrialist Adi Godrej has spoken out against liquor prohibition, saying it won't work and would be a futile exercise to enforce it.



“I am against liquor prohibition”, the chairman of Godrej Group told PTI when asked for his views on the issue, with Bihar enforcing prohibition.



“I am not an expert on social issues but it does not work”, added Godrej, a former president of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).



“Even when America had prohibition, it led to mafia being formed etc. In India also prohibition has not worked. It's fruitless trying prohibition. I don’t think we should encourage it”, he said.



In response to a question, Godrej favoured state funding of elections in India.



“Yes. It will reduce corruption in my view”, he said.



