On Sunday, prime mi­nister Narendra Modi rolled out the Ayushman Bharat, the biggest government-sponsored healthcare scheme in the world wi­th the number of beneficia­ries to be almost equal to po­pulation of Canada, Mexico and the US taken together.

It aims to cover about 40 per cent of the population, marking a step closer to the universal health coverage in the country. While there are several challenges in meeting the demand, the bigger question is whether Modicare, as the National Health Protection Mission is popularly known, will be able to break the barrier that prevents those living on the fringes of the gender.

India has more than 58 crore women and a sex ratio of 940:1000. While the number is definitely an improvement from the dismal previous decades, the inclination of Indian society towards a male child is lurking – the reason why generations of women and children have been discriminated against for no fault of their own. This poses a question whether the women and children, especially the girl child, would get adequate care under the ambitious scheme.

The most urgent medical need of the hour is arresting the steady occurrence of maternal and infant mortality. Irrespective of whether they are in cities or in villages, women dying at childbirth are a reality one cannot deny. We may take pride in the 22 per cent drop in maternal mortality rate (MMR), but imagine people dying at childbirth even in 21st century. Secondary and tertiary care includes specialised treatment and surgeries but in rural areas where public healthcare is the lifeline and availability of specialists is sparse, such facilities in far-flung villages are closer to dream than reality. We need to attend this medical emergency at the grass root first in order to sift the ones who need specialised care.

The infant mortality rate (IMR) and under-five mortality rate (U5MR) in India is another side of the same coin. Our societal bias towards men have reserved the best of resources for them while women have been given the role of a child bearer, not realising how the poor access of a woman to resources jeopardises the life of a child. It is not unusual to find India ranked high among the low-middle income countries having highest infant mortality rates. Women with unmet nutritional need are more susceptible to stillborn babies and babies with low birth weight. Malnutrition weakens a woman’s ability to survive childbirth, makes them more susceptible to infections and leaves them with fewer reserves to recover from illness. The latest healthcare scheme does not fulfill the very basic nutritional needs of women, but offers subsidised medical care if they reach a facility to avail specialised treatment.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) have emerged as the leading cause of death for adults, contributing to 55 per cent of disease burden and more than 62 per cent of deaths in the country. It has almost reached an alarming state causing 47 per cent of all deaths in rural India wh­ile communicable, maternal, peri-natal and nutritional conditions together accounted for 30 per cent. Women bear the triple burden of diseases: communicable, non-communicable and reproductive. Anemia is the single la­rgest cause, which can for­ce a woman live her life with significant disability. Typically, NCDs are treated by physicians with advanced level of training and are not available in rural areas. Neither the primary health centers have enough supply nor there are en­ough doctors to tell these women what they need. Will Ayushman Bharat bestow its blessing on these people with a steady supplement of iron? Instead of ensuring access to nutritional supplements to bolster the health of a wom­an and a child, we are going to pour the water on treetop and expect that it will bear healthy fruits.

The persistent problem with our policymaking mec­h­anism has been a penchant for quick fixes and lack of planning considering the ground situation. Unless we realise the actual needs of the people who will be benefited, the welfare motive of such schemes becomes half-baked solutions.

(The writer is chief operating officer of Fortis Lafemme)