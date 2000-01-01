Thinking,” as philo-sopher Plato said, “is the talking of the soul with itself.” He fervently endorsed the idea that our lives go awry, for the most part, primarily because we virtually never give ourselves adequate time to think prudently, sensibly, and plausibly, about our basic, or actual, plans, or strategies. This, he argued, has a cascading effect on our values, goals and careers, not to speak of relationships. Plato emphasised that if we were to bring harmony and stability, or calm and clarity, to our minds, we ought to separate the chaff from the grain. Or, in other words, prevent us, including our thinking, from notions derived from what the crowd thinks (‘doxa’), or, in simple terms, ‘commonsense.’ Plato was also a pragmatist. He was fully mindful of what we call commonsense as being peppered with faults, bias and falsity, or irrational beliefs. He explained that most people fail because they are led by their instincts, or urges – and, not just because they ‘jump the gun’– for all the wrong reasons. This led to his celebrated metaphor, “To being dragged dangerously along by a group of blindfolded wild horses.”

Everything there is on planet earth, including the process of thinking, is founded on groundwork – the quest for answers to questions that we all face in life, or how change can affect us in different ways, or frames of reference. This whole process is in-built — it has a primary focus to resolve conflict, not just intent in isolation. It also leads to what is expressed as the expansion process – a platform for harvesting, or reaping, new ideas, insights, or intuitive leaps, and using them to elevating our life and our journey through time for a higher purpose for ourselves and for others too, provided we have a strong yearning, not just a smattering for doing good and getting commended for it.

The expansion process encompasses of two roles combined into one – that of a learner and teacher. The duality and also its oneness are uniquely distinct – it highlights and echoes a holistic process that hones what we already know with better effect. It helps us to learn, understand and process our thoughts and feelings, much more articulately than what we think. Most importantly, it enables our mind to rid itself, if not purge, of inconsequential mental clutter. It lays the foundation for true wisdom to surface from deep within – and, also outside – our conscious and unconscious mind. The end result is a sense of solidness in the fundamental core of our being, notwithstanding the ever-present winds of change.

Most ancient philosophers believed that the concept of thinking is nothing more than a picture-postcard of ‘mindful’ resurgence. Or, a matrix of our conscious awareness, or cosmic simile – akin to the waves of the ocean, chirping of birds, or the complex surge called evolution with distinctive properties. The concept is also like planting the seed and harvesting the yield, or, in other words, nurturing our inner voice, or soul, while connecting ourselves to the universe with a sense of divine energy. This sublime process enriches our vision and mission – it sets the tone for a life full of empathy, peace and harmony. The next step is not as intimidating as one would think, provided we embrace the light of knowledge, understanding, compassion and hope. This holds the key to augment our conscious mindfulness to its ultimate level – with restraint, fortitude and receptiveness – in order to surmount the great walls of our ego and arouse our empathetic equation for a greater, also higher, purpose for oneself, family, and the community as a whole.

