The best thing we’d all do, in the turbulent times that we now live in, is to cultivate our mind with a reflective sense of “attached detachment” and vice versa. In other words, we should aim to be the farmers and gardeners of our own minds — sowing “mindful” seeds into our mental and emotional soil. What’s more, we’d just be as much “impersonal,” or distant. If someone, for instance, were to ask you what kind of produce you’d expect from the seeds you sowed, your humble riposte should be that you don’t expect anything implausible. This is because expectations are like the mirage — the more you expect of what you sow, or of others, the more your disappointment and frustration.

When one is, likewise, a repository of knowledge, they ought to share it — else, they would soon be deprived of it. The equation is simple — to stockpile is to lose, while “holding back” is a bidding dispossessed. This is the metaphor, also law, of nature — because every fact and process in nature envelops a moral aphorism for one who is willing to listen, or be listened to.

There is no edict that exists in the realm of nature having the same measured precision as it does in our mind and/or life. Yet, the fact remains that all the lofty parables of our gods, philosophers and saints, be it in the East or West, are representative of this wholesome and eternal truth. They are not just derived from the wise nuggets of nature and their fulsome wisdom; they are also illustrative of the seed-sowing process in our mind and life. You may call it the spiritual sowing of seeds too — one that leads to a yield which is in consonance with the type of seeds sown. To cull a few examples — words, thoughts, feelings, sentiments, sensibilities, including idiosyncrasies, and acts of righteousness, aside from omissions and commissions. They are all seeds that are sown on a regular basis. They are, therefore, the uninfringeable diktat of life — they produce harvests, or yields, after their own type.

When we think of kind, loving thoughts, they bring us happiness — they also help our relationships to attain harmony and strength. When we, on the other hand, “emote,” or scatter, vile thoughts, it leads to disgust upon oneself. Anyone who sows loving thoughts is loved — because, they are acts of sincerity. They are also surrounded by genuine, earnest friends — just as two-faced individuals are patronised by wily, fair-weather friends. People who sow spiteful thoughts, or feelings, and only pray or petition the divine entity, are akin to the tiller, who after having sown unjust thoughts, pines for a harvest of gold. This yearning cannot reach fruition — because, it is not in tune with the laws of nature, as also the moral fabric of being good, or doing good, to oneself and others. This is also a straightforward, yet weighty equation — when one cannot be good to oneself, in their thoughts, there is no way they can be good to others.

There is yet another side to this seed parable. Every farmer has to sprinkle all their seeds upon the land with a good mind. This is under their control — what the produce would be is not in their hands though. It depends on all the elements — water, air, compost, caring, and so on. When one sows seeds with a corrupt, insensitive and surreptitious mind, they lose the produce, because the seeds may perish for some reason. This allegory holds good in life — we get by giving and we also grow rich by scattering goodness around us.

