Just think about it. We are all enamoured by our senses, be it sight, smell, touch, hearing and taste. Not so much our emotions — which are tantamount to incessant “feelings in motion.” We take pride in flaunting our connoisseur-like, or cultivated, flair for food, and the like, with a flourish that could make Virat Kohli proud — but, not our emotions. The outcome is more tangible than purging the invading Trojan from your computer. We often “lock” our natural emotions too, instead of expressing them. In so doing, we negate our empathy, or compassion, to our own feelings.

It is a given that it is only when we spontaneously emote and express our emotions that we reach a higher level in our life, not just existence. This also leads to our greatest moments of truth, achievement, success, and glory. It, likewise, helps us to perceive, understand, accept, and record, what others are feeling — whether they are happy, or depressed. The percept, however, is not akin to taking sides as we often do in any argument, or discussion. It places you on a higher plane — of taking part in celebrating someone’s success and easing their distress in times of difficulty, or adversity. It represents your understanding of the situation with empathy via your mind, eye, ear, and soul.

You’d do well to think of emotions as being a part, a slice of the whole, and whole of the part. You should never think of them as something that activates a sense of fear, or despair. The more you partake and reveal your emotional intensity with compassion you connect to people with a personal touch. If you opt for dramatics, or the extreme emotional type, you’d hurt, also terrify, some people who don’t emote without difficulty.

Each of us is endowed with feelings for someone, or situations. It all depends on how you grasp the given situation — before events happen. When good things occur, you congratulate yourself — when they don’t, you blame, or kick yourself in your mind. We are sometimes, and also often, wise after the event — we think that we ought to have responded, or reacted, in a certain manner. We need to use lessons learned, the next time around, when the situation repeats itself — but, we usually don’t. We brush the flaw away from our mind’s compass as being “just human.” This is wrong. We should always correct our mistakes and not repeat them.

The best thing we’d do is to think of our emotions as a divine source — just like seeds we sow in our mind’s garden. When they sprout they represent our complete human condition and experience — our strengths, achievements, foibles and failures. They also speak of our credence for the divine entity in us, or “mindful” seeds that germinate in the “core” of our souls. You’d call it the transcendental element too, or article of faith that defines human spirituality — one that also mirrors every facet of our mystical, or spiritual, experience.

You’d relate to them as physiological entities — as endless as thousands of bodily functions that work with computerised efficiency, or being as troublesome as the recalcitrant virus getting the upper hand and triggering illnesses. Every moment, therefore, highlights a result — viz., happiness, disagreement, boredom, stress, or pain. They all provide us with distinctively divine bits of wisdom — aside from the facility to leading good, happy and fulfilling lives. This is something that each of us is born, or endowed, with — because, we are all spiritual souls, walking the human path, with every situation that we run into being a whole, new learning experience.

