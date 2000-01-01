We all go through life like waves over matter, or a slow, measured groundswell — a form of precise, or inventive, transformation. This is a part of our time and space continuum, no less. It defines us and contextualises our existence — of who we are, as self-regulating and independent entities, yet each of us being as distinct as our signature, or fingerprint. This is also the simile of our being — it underlines our mindfulness, existence and thinking processes, including the diversity of our evolution.

You may call it the simple, also surplus element of life, despite the fact that most of us, in a manner born, or expressed, live more in our heads, or ego, rather than in the completeness of our being.

When we do not embrace the light, or wholeness, of our being we are not complete. We remain detached, without attachment to self, or others. We can change the whole context, or essence of it without much ado, yes — all it calls for is not rocket science, but the simple abundance of what we already know to fostering the totality of our being, while relating ourselves more to our mind, body, and soul. This is because our life and existence presents to us all the elements we can perceive, grasp, or distinguish, in the endless activity of our mind, or body.

Nature has endowed us with the ability to explore our own inner resources to the full — this is a key quality that drives us to engage ourselves with our inner being, or soul, and turn things around from the inside out, whenever required. It is up to us to use this divine gift to participate in our own compasses of activity and creativity — to live well in a harmonious and resourceful manner. This brings us to what makes natural harmony of the spheres, within our mind and outside of it, a fully awakened and exciting journey — to meeting and surmounting with alertness the trials and tribulations inherent for taking care of ourselves and helping others. This is not just the resolve of our life, but also a fusion of doable techniques and mind exercises, including mindful meditation, that turns pleasant relationships within our being into a universal synthesis of healthy partnerships and shared thoughts, or feelings. It elevates the independent character of our own life and being for the good of others. In philosophical terms, this is the source of our blossoming; it is also the rightful ‘gizmo’ to changing ourselves and not just others around us.

When we keep at it and do our best, it leads to wholeness in numerous ways — inner peace, or propensity to be vibrantly alive, while preserving our body’s pristine, clockwork balance. This wholesome symmetry is as instinctive to our being as it is to nature, or universe, of things. It equates to several scales in our mind — of what expresses balance when we weigh our life on our own computing scale, howsoever imperfect it may be. It presents a plethora of tipping points too, where each element attempts to maintain symphonic balance. The best part is its whole working is interrelated, yet fused into one seamless whole.

What does this suggest? That balance is not a means to an end, or the end to a means. It is more than a matter of calculated, or instinctive, outcomes. It is a natural set of scales that swings from one point to another. It is just as much disturbed by changing fortunes, as it is with the paradoxes of life — more so, when things don’t work, or fall short of one’s objectives.

The writer is a wellness physician, independent researcher and author