The philosopher Aristotle thought of a fundamental political unit, or “polis” as a state having both authoritative control and a civil society of organised communities with varying degrees of congregating interests. His political theory does not reflect the idea that the “polis” should possess the essential stamp of approval while justifying it as a framework trespassing existing human rights. His articulation is a classic example of political naturalism — one that treats human beings as political animals, who flourish only within the context of a robust, well organised “polis.” The “polis,” as Aristotle put it, emerges into being for the sake of living, yet it remains in existence for the purpose of living well too.

This, in today’s context, celebrates the seminal idea that we are all organisational creatures, born not only into a society and culture, but also into a specific, also complex organisation. You’d call it family, marriage, schools, industry, business, or what you may. What’s more, we all seem to know only too well that we live in society, a society of contrasts, no less — a society that has almost forgotten the glory of what it means to be human. This is precisely where there's something seriously wrong with us and others — not so much with our culture where values have changed.

So, what's the remedy? The answer is simple. As M Scott Peck, the renowned psychiatrist and author, put it, “We are in need of healing,” because our illness is incivility — an imposing amalgam of morally destructive patterns of self-absorption, callousness, manipulative deceit, and materialism so deeply entrenched in our routine behaviour that we don't even recognise them. Or, when we somehow do, we're always trying to keep our “powder dry” and ignoring them with cultivated

disdain.

The point is there’s something awfully wrong with our personal and organisational life. This is primarily because we have only half-heartedly made that all-important, conscious decision to foster civility into our lives and our organisations. It is, therefore, time we did something unique and practical, without too much jingoism, to bring about effective change in us and our organisations. In other words, we need to move from our lurking, debilitating organisational illness to good health.

Put simply, this connotes that we must walk the tightrope of marriage and separateness, ethics and submission, selves and systems, ambiguity, pain, and disease, with the need to achieve, albeit there is no panacea, or quick-fix, unless and until we try our best to drive the “devil” within us and embark on a voyage of (re)discovering ourselves and (re)visiting our own “Utopia.” This isn’t all. The evolution of such a “Paradise Found” applies equally well to us — also, organisations that are in the world, but not in the world.

We need to get keyed to one supreme fact of life — the essence of “greatness” of spirit and one's burden in a competitive world that is too germane. This is because, as Peck articulates, “All of us are actors in a marvellous, complex, cosmic drama.” The best thing we’d all do is connect this emblematic allegory with the saga of Sigmund Freud as a case example. It holds good for each of us, and others, in their own situation in life. To cull Peck’s aphorism: “I do not know you. If you have a sense of destiny, it cannot certify that sense, sight unseen, to be perfectly sane. And, even if I meet you, it is unlikely I could forecast — no matter how sane you are — that you will, in fact, do the great things you feel you ought to be doing.” Yet, maybe, you will.

