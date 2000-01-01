Whatever we do, or think, is experienced by our conscious awareness – through its own ‘bespoke’ breadth of knowing, as also reality. This corresponds to one sublime, eternal truth of life – which we exist at a certain point in time, at some place, or location. It is this pristine, also effulgent, understanding of our reality as experience – in letter and spirit – that translates our journey through life and/or being as ‘adjudged’ knowledge of our ‘mindful attentiveness.’ You’d think of this as a metaphor – or, expression of the true character of the divine. It expands our spontaneous processes, including the first knowledge of our experience of something that is nothing below, or above, self-experience. It defines our conscious responsiveness, including the true character of everything we instinctively or quantitatively understand, articulate, and express in simple terms, or purple prose.

This is also what that makes our consciousness intelligible in terms of itself, not just in the realms of knowledge – of what is within and outside of us, right from the basics to the universe, or the cosmos, or call it what you may. This does not, in any measure, or manner of speaking, suggest that we can figure out what’s happening, or brewing, in someone else’s head, or on the skin of their thought. What we know is what we know of us, for sure – also, about our own feelings and not merely experience. What does this suggest? That we know what exists, just as we know of our own existence, so far as our own conscious patterns wou­ld permit. This is, in more ways than one, the sophisticated radar of our human experience, including what we understand, or know, of the divine, through our ‘mindful sensor,’ or ‘chip,’ of our own living experience.

The self is the mirror reflection of the human dialect, or aspect. It makes us what we are, or what we are not. In its absence, we cannot recognise our conscious emotions, or unconscious patterns. It is self-motivated. It is also perpetual – a network that implies our life and existence. The reason is simple – the self ‘symbolises’ our conscious mindfulness. This is what that keeps us going, or connected, to our soul’s core, or the actuality of our existence and continuity. This also echoes our self-consciousness and other interconnected elements. This provides us our conscious expanse – the propelling pivot that drives our mindful existence, while separating the chaff of our life from the grain of our existence on the living planet.

It is understandable why certain expressions, viz, the self and consciousness, are used with substitutable intentions. It upholds the essential nature of our self; it also provides us with the ‘express knowledge’ of knowing, primarily because we think. This bids fair to yet another eternal truth – which we all experience things differently and as distinctively as our thumbprint. It is this precise, celestial gift, or divine endowment, that each of us has that bestows us with the ability to grasp and learn from our own and others’ knowledge. It may preclude certain experiences of our existence, all right, yet it grants us refined faculties to make our experiences possible and tangible. Picture this – if there was no mindful awareness within our consciousness, our experience would have been akin to what exists in the animal kingdom, where everything is based exclusively on sensory experience – not on the extensiveness of conscious human experience which we all possess. This is what makes us human – it drives us to higher levels of knowing, feeling and experiencing things, as they are, whether one has or is ‘bereft’ of scholarly receptiveness, or leanings.

(The writer is a wellness physician, independent researcher and author)