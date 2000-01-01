The brain — the hub of our sentient consciousness and understanding — expresses and unites every activity of our conscious awareness. It shares a horde of thoughts and frames of mind at variable levels, just as much as it is in resonant consonance with a multitude of diverse functions that may not be perceptible. One could, therefore, call the brain our mind’s ‘mindful workstation’ — a living constituent and also biological object that embodies our whole being, while synchronising our physiological repertoire with a surplus of states, right from simple, also subtle, alertness and focus to performing everyday routine and complex tasks, almost on auto-pilot.

While our consciousness animates every process in our mind, which is regulated and controlled by chemical synapses, our mindful state is wedged between natural and spontaneous activities of several neural components, which also epitomise the organic strength of our ‘mind-body connect.’ This, in turn, is regulated by signals that drive our conscious senses and myriad functions both during our wakeful hours and also through a goodnight’s sleep. The whole process is, in more ways than one, formulated and extended by nature and nurture — a composite article channelled through our thoughts, feelings, emotions and actions. It determines our inquisitiveness, or imaginings, into everything. Put simply, it articulates the quintessential basis of ‘who we are,’ what we express, or connote, during our journey through life, and not just existence.

The philosopher Aristotle always thought that there was a distinctive, collaborating and common communication between our body, mind and emotions. This may be interpreted as a grid having the expanse of two signals that emerge in opposite directions. Aristotle, just like Plato, his ‘guru,’ also formulated simple, easy-to-express ideas and observations that truly conformed to common sense thinking. Their contexts explain the fact that emotions not only flow from and relate to one’s perceptive thoughts — they are also just as much interrelated, like the rainbow synthesis.

It is such a prospect that forms the skin of our thought — it also helps us to play the role of the observer, umpire and participant in our own difficulties. It purports to balance and attention, both as eyewitness and partaker in states of distress and also how well one is prepared to prevail over it. To cull a classical example: when anyone revisits a miffed feeling, one will sure feel the pangs, trepidation and indignation of past, unpleasant incidents. This is not a negative aspect — on the contrary, it is this old ‘visiting card’ that could possibly help us to recall unhappy memories and get over them, while looking at the panorama of a better future that is in front of us waiting to happen.

It is agreed that merely thinking of a bright future may not always help. One should recognise certain convictions, not just beliefs, which are entrenched in the emotional context. One should also ascertain inner conflicts that may have caused, or triggered, the past foreboding. It is a given that every emotional, or mental, skirmish is an artefact of two half-finished contradictory pieces of belief. This bids fair to the idea of being attentive to our experiences at the present-moment, as certain schools of psychological medicine advocate – including our relationships, social and environmental contexts towards resolving conflicts that connect the self to a new healthy perspective, or framework, too.

Once this happens, we are more than open to looking at issues that could be disturbing us with a clear, positive frame of mind. It also allows our past feelings to be felt — or, accepted — while helping us ‘emerge’ out of our own ‘self-imposed’ cocoon that may have held us back.

