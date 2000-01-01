Psychologist Carl Gustav Jung articulated that the most intense conflicts, if overcome, leave behind a sense of security and calm that is not easily disturbed. He also underlined that it is just such intense conflicts and their conflagration that are needed to produce valuable and lasting results. Yet, the point in fact is conflicts are part of our day-to-day life and existence — even when there is no actual hurtful clash. Just think of it — you have invited your two close friends for dinner. You wait endlessly for them to turn up, but, alas, they don’t. There isn’t a call, or message, from them. You may conclude that they possibly had an emergency and you’d “let go.” Well, if you don’t relax and think of it as disrespect, or imprudence, you get into a pothole of flagrant emotions. You inflate yourself with damaging vigour. You will upset yourself, the individual in question and others who may not be a part of the whole spectacle — worse still, you may feel it was a furtive conspiracy. The outcome is destructive to your mind. What’s more, it unsettles your emotional balance and the image that you have of yourself as a thoughtful, polite and considerate adult. This is the latent prompt that stops some people from growing up in life.

Our mind is like a horse. When you lose your reins, or control, it runs amuck; also astray. The upshot is nothing short of mayhem, perplexity and neurotic anguish. Picture this — when you are in control of the overbearing horse in your mind, you’re serene, also tranquil. It runs to your own raga, or taal — primarily because you are the artist and the guru. In mindful lexicon, this is representative of your natural, harmonious and heightened visage to living a peaceful, well keyed-up, focused life. Agreed that all of this, and more, takes a great deal of preparation — but, when you hone such natural skills, it will pay you rich dividends without your enrolment in any motivational, personality-building school, or workshop. It is all within you, provided you seek your core and transform your knowledge into insight, not just wisdom.

All of us experience and understand things independently, because we are endowed with the natural ability to interpret, view or visualise ideas, or thoughts, not merely through our intellectual power, but also by way of our capacity for thinking and envisioning things through our emotions. When we nurture our minds, we begin to epitomise ourselves, as we are, and not about what others think. This is the foundation for our mind to focus longest, especially when it perceives situations that we picture, or foresee, with intensity and resolve.

This is the best part, despite the fact that our nature, also nurture, is awfully composite, delicate and multi-layered. So much so, it leads us to generalise facts. As the Chinese philosopher Confucius argued, “It is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.” What does this connote? Simple — it is our inquiry into everything we know, or do not know, that directs us to a certain form of truth. It includes a process that each of us go through, in our own manner, practically every day. It is the tipping scale that assists us to quantify positive and negative elements. It also brings about homeostasis, or balance, with symmetrical, if not high-tech, exactitude — albeit the point is not all interpretations we make are impeccable. They are as flawed as our faulty experiences — yet, they are essentially symbolic, of what we think, or anticipate, either by way of our consciousness, or happenstance.

The writer is a wellness physician, independent researcher & author