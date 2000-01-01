Silicon Valley is a place obsessed with the future, but often forgetful about the past. One of the Valley’s most controversial techies took this future-worship to the next level — by founding a religion called “Way of the Future.” Its purpose is to “develop and promote the realisation of a Godhead based on Artificial Intelligence”, as reported in Wired magazine. This is the stuff of science fiction, except that people here actually take it seriously, writes correspondent Leslie Hook in San Francisco Financial Times.

The founder of “Way of the Future” is Anthony Levandowski, the notorious engineer at the centre of a lawsuit between Alphabet’s autonomous car unit, Waymo, and Uber. In the case, which has shcoked Silicon Valley, Waymo accuses Levandowski, a former employee, of stealing trade secrets related to self-driving sensors and taking them to Uber. Though no verdict has yet been reached, Levandowski does not really look like a saint, who may start a religious movement.

Still, there is something “weirdly fascinating” about this religion, which claims to “contribute to the betterment of society” through “understanding and worship of the godhead” — referring to the artificial intelligence godhead, of course. Levandowski is one of the most gifted artificial-intelligence engineers in the Valley, and a pioneer of autonomous vehicles. So if he is preparing for the day when computers become omniscient and omnipotent, he might know what he’s talking about. It turns out he is far from alone. A small but dedicated fringe of technologists are getting ready for the “singularity,” the moment computer intelligence surpasses human intelligence. The most hardcore call themselves “singulatarians,” and expect that their minds will one day merge with computers, allowing them to live for ever. In the words of Ray Kurzweil, one of the leaders of the movement, “ultimately, we will be able to expand our natural faculties by merging with our technology.”

The quest for immortality is another that is taken seriously in the Bay Area, San Francisco, partly because a number of billionaires are investing heavily in research to extend their own lives. Most of the focus is on the question of how to accomplish this and not on its spiritual implications. If the technology we create surpasses us in intelligence, does it ever have a soul? And if humans live for a very long time, or indeed for ever, do they ever become gods? It’s a place where science and technology are seen as the solutions to the world’s problems.

“Being a singulatarian is not a matter of faith, but one of understanding,” Kurzweil writes. The Way of the Future’s proposal for a godhead based on artificial intelligence takes the ideas of the singulatarians a step further. “If you do believe computers are about to start running the world, it makes sense to work out a spiritual framework for the time when that happens,” writes Hook.

Few mainstream religious leaders have commented on the idea of the singularity and their spiritual status. One Catholic association issued a statement on post-humanism in 2013, which warned against giving rights to new human species that are artificially manipulated. “We seem to have forgotten that we are much more than a set of genetic determinations,” the group said. “It seems our science lacks soul.”

Plenty of people in tech are working on creating a god, through artificial intelligence, or becoming a god (by living for ever). They might not think of these projects in spiritual terms.

It is part of our human hubris to believe that with our technology, we can solve all our problems and create a perfect world-order. The earlier we realise it, the better for humanity. Though good and useful, science and technology cannot substitute religion!

(The writer is professor of science, religion and philosophy and author of Gratefully and Gracefully)