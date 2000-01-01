There has been a growing chorus of demands from various sections of the business seeking stimulus as the Union government is poised to present its full and last budget in early February. Unlike its preceding annual exercises, budget 2018-19 assumes far more significance since it provides the government with a chance to shrug off the blues stemming from the twin policy shocks of demonetisation and the roll out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

These policies have tipped the balance in favour of a less cash economy, putting the financial technology (FinTech) firms in the spotlight. While a quick reading of the growth in digital transactions till December last auger well for the relatively new FinTech industry, much grounds needs to be covered to ensure this sector to grow and achieves its full growth potential.

FinTech firms have all the trappings to deepen financial inclusion by bringing more un-banked areas into the ambit of formal economy.

Therefore, giving further policy incentives to the sector has the dual advantage of cutting initial cost to widen the digital economy net while increasing the revenue for the government as it ensures higher tax compliance, enhancing the tax-to-GDP ratio.

Therefore, the government must fine-tune its regulatory and supervisory policies to ensure a sound, resilient and inclusive policy framework to put the digital economy on the front burner. In what follows, some of the major steps needed to let the FinTech firms to achieve this growth have been laid out. These include:

The FinTech firms expect the government to stick to its broader policy of moving to a less cash economy by putting the digital first economy on the top of its priority list. This will not only lift a heavy burden from the conventional lenders over-stressed by their bad loan resolution issue, but also give the much needed leg-up to the financial inclusion by connecting the hitherto un-banked rural geographies to the country’s mainstream financial sector. Further, the government and the FinTech firms should work in tandem to ensure fool-proof security and data privacy for digital payment providers.

Insurance is one area that presents FinTech firms with a golden opportunity to grow. Given the abysmally low level of insurance penetration on the one hand and the galloping cost of healthcare on the other, the government should route tax payers’ money being shelled out for group insurance schemes such as Sarvodaya through FinTech firms.

The latest macro-economic numbers put out by the government throw up some not so comfortable facts such as a bottomed out economic growth thanks to spreading farm sector distress and drying up of finances to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). A major hurdle that comes in the way of MSMEs in accessing credit from organised sector is their sheer lack of credit history. The FinTech firms could find a lasting solution to this with their neo-banking solutions and small ticket loans. A positive policy eco-system can spur credit flow to the sector at competitive rates.

Further, MSMEs are finding it difficult to avail credit due to their poor track record in record keeping and documentation. With commercial lenders increasingly adopting more advanced blockchain technology and strict know your customer (KYC) norms, small firms are literally finding it difficult to raise funds. Hence it is imperative to relax KYC norms for MSMEs till they comply with the new norms within a stipulated timeline.

Finally, the government should also take steps to motivate customers to shift to digital modes of payments. To ensure that customers adopt cashless mode of transaction the government should incentivise all types of digital payments. The finance minister should also ensure removing entry barriers for new entrants by rooting for multi-channel payment models. The evolving digital payment policy framework should also allow FinTech firms to take advantage of deep mobile penetration and agent networks by letting them make use of network neutral mobile payments technology.

FinTech firms have come a long way to make digital India dream to become a near reality. With their neo-banking solutions, inclusive and data-driven technology they have taken the economy to an inflection point by spurring digital modes of payments and adding traction to taxation. The proof is there for everybody to see. According to RBI data, digital transactions have clocked an annualised growth rate of 65 per cent from December 2016 to December 2017.

(The writer is founder and MD of The Mobile Wallet)