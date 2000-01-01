Charles Augustus Lindbergh, nicknamed Lucky Lindy, The Lone Eagle, and Slim, at age 25 in 1927, went from obscurity as a US Air Mail pilot to instantaneous world fame by winning the Orteig Prize —making a nonstop flight from Roosevelt Field, Long Island, New York, to Paris, France. He covered the ​33 1⁄2-hour, 3,600 statute miles (5,800 km) alone in a single-engine purpose-built Ryan monoplane, Spirit of St Louis. This was the first solo transatlantic flight and the first non-stop flight between North America and mainland Europe. Lindbergh received the United States’ highest military decoration, the Medal of Honor, for the feat