On April 1, 1948, provisional notes were issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the government of India on behalf of the government of Pakistan, for use exclusively within

Pakistan. Indian government printed those notes in Nasik in India Security Press. These notes consist of Indian note plates engraved with the words, Government of Pakistan in English and Hukumat-e-

Pakistan in Urdu added at the top and bottom, respectively, of the watermark area on the front only. Indian banking and finance officials were signing those notes at that time.

Pakistan government started printing notes later in 1948