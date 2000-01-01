Estadio Nacional disaster (or Lima football disaster) is the worst disaster in football history. On May 24, 1964, Peru hosted Argentina in a qualifying round match for the Tokyo Olympics’s football tournament at the Estadio Nacional in Lima. The stadium was packed with capacity 53,000 crowd. Argentina was leading 1-0 till the sixth minutes of normal time remaining when Uruguayan referee Angel Eduardo Paros disallowed an equiliser by Peru. This infuriated the home fans and triggered a pitch invasion. The police fired tear gas shells to avoid which led to a stampede. Officially 328 died.