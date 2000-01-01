Many love to write off Hindi films as waste of time. For them, only the movies produced in the far-flung US or ‘exotic’ countries are worth watching. Just read this to disagree with them and substantiate your argument. Zoya Akhtar directed film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, was based on friendship and what one actually wants from life. Shot mostly in Spain, the film also included the Tomatino Festival. Those who saw the movie dream to have at least one vacation there. It has contributed hugely to the Spanish tourism, raising the visitors’ number by 65%. The movie has become part of college programme there. Students of marketing management have it in their syllabus as a case study.