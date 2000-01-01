A kiss is the touch or pressing of one’s lips against another person or an object. Cultural connotations of kissing vary widely and so do the duration. So, how long could be the longest kiss? Hold your breath before making a guess. Ekkachai Tiranarat and Laksana Tiranarat of Thailand hold the record for the longest kiss and it’s 58 hours, 35 minutes and 58 seconds long. The couple achieved the fete at a Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Pattaya event, in Pattaya on February 12-14, 2013. And it was not an easy contest with nine couples, including one in 70s in the final round. But Ekkachai and Laksana defended their record in style, winning a cash prize and two diamond rings as well as the Guinness World Records title.