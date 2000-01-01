Have you heard about the Tooth Fairy? From being a fantasy figure of early childhood in Western and Western-influenced cultures, Tooth Fairy reached out to other cultures as well. But that’s nothing special. What’s interesting is the impact of inflation on her gift to children. Though the reward varies by country, the family’s economic status and many other factors including the peer pressure, in 1950, the average gift from the Tooth Fairy was just 25 cents. But by 2013, according to a Visa study, it increased to $3.70, which is a jump of almost 15 times. According to the folklore, when children lose a baby teeth, they should place it underneath their pillow for the Tooth Fairy to replace it with a small payment.