Who doesn’t want to have his/her name in the Guinness Book of World Record. Raja Maharaj Singh is one such person, who realised his passion for cricket quite late but was eventually able to fulfil his dream. The governor of Bombay, who was hailing from Kathpura Royal Family made his First-Class debut at the age of 72 years and 192 days and recorded his name in the Guinness Book of World Record. The match played between Governor’s XI and Commonwealth XI at Bombay where he scored four runs coming at no.9 on the first day. His wicket was taken by Jim Laker. After that he did not take the field for the rest of the match