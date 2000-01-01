Do you know that the Bollywood blockbuster Kaho Na Pyaar Hai has made its entry into the Guinness Book of World Records? The movie was added to the Guiness Book of World Records 2002 edition for winning the most number of awards for a movie. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai won a total of 92 awards. The Rakesh Roshan produced and directed film was released in the year 2000 and was the first movie of his son Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. Hrithik Roshan became the first actor, and to date the only actor to win both the best debut and best actor awards