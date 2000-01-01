The Loganair Westray to Papa Westray route is the shortest scheduled passenger flight in the world. The scheduled time for flights on this route is one and half minute, though it actually takes only less than a minute when the weather is clear. In fact the record time is 53 seconds. The route, which is about the same length as the runway at Edinburg airport, is flown by Loganair, a Scottish regional airline that serves Scotland's Highlands and islands. The cost of travel in this route is $36. In Indian currency it comes to Rs 2500