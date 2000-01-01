Songs are an integral part of Bollywood films. But do you know the longest song in a Hindi film till date? Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon, the title song of the film, gets the credit for being the longest song. The film was produced and directed by Anil Sharma. The entire song has been shot in bits and pieces with different actors. Composed by musician Anu Malik the song was sang by Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Udit Naryan and Alka Yagnik. However, the record might be broken by a 21-minute song, Mora Man Mane Na, that is being recorded by composers Sharib and Toshi for the movie Mastaan.