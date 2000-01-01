When we promise something, we say “pinky promise” making the promise a confirmed one. So, what does this “pinky promise” means? The gesture originally came from Japan. When making a promise, children link their little fingers and say a certain vow, different in every culture. But in fact, during the Edo period (1603–1868), bandit clans had a ritual of cutting off their right little fingers to prove their loyalty. It was only much later that kids turned this tradition into a game. In modern times, pinky promise is a more informal way of sealing a promise. It is most common among school-age children and close friends