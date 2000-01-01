Radhabinod Pal is an Indian judge, whom a very few Indians remember, but still after 40 years of his death, he is as big a name as he was in those days in Japan. Even Japanese prime minister, during his recent visit to India paid tribute to him in his speech to the Indian Parliament. Kushtia (now in Bangladesh) born Radhabinod Pal (1886-1967) was the only judge out of 11 Allied justices who handed down a not guilty verdict for Japan’s top wartime leaders at the post-World War II International Military Tribunal for the Far East, or the Tokyo trials. Among the memorials at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, there stands a monument to Judge Radhabinod Pal