Staying well hydrated is very important for the human body. A human brain is 73 per cent water. It takes only 2 per cent dehydration to affect your attention, memory and other cognitive skills. In 2012, researchers at the University of Connecticut induced dehydration to have effects on the mood state. Dehydration reduces brain reaction and this leads to the reduced concentration levels. This is why doctors advice higher consumption of water during headaches and to increase the level of concentration. Studies suggest that people with higher level of hydration tend to have better memory than those with less level of hydration