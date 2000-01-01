People are earning and spending money without even touching it! Yes, a fair estimate of 8 per cent of the world’s total money is physical as stated by the economists around the world, the rest only exists on computers. The estimate might seem vague at first however the fact that most of the large transactions are electronically made gives it more sense. This 92 per cent comprises the part of the money the banks save electronically, all the transactions made with the help of credit and debit cards and wire transfers. This 8 per cent includes the black money piled up around the world