Aluminium when recycled, can provide enough energy to run a TV and a computer for up to three hours. In fact, recycling a tonne of aluminium can generate electricity that can run a typical house for near about 10 years! There is no limit to the amount of times aluminium can be recycled. The Aluminum Association, Arlington, Virginia, has released a research report that confirms an overall recycling rate of 91 per cent for automotive aluminum. This recycling process of aluminium eats 5 per cent less energy than the generation process of the original product. A beverage can of aluminium can be recycled back to its original form