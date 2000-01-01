Do you know that the devastating ever airline accident didn’t happen in the air? On March 27, 1977, a head on collusion between KLM Flight 4805 and Pan Am Flight 1736, on the runway at Los Rodeos Airport (now Tenerife North Airport), on the Spanish island of Tenerife, Canary Island, caused death of 583 passengers including crew members of both the planes. It is said that a terrorist activity at Gran Canaria Airport lead to diversion of many planes to Los Rodeos Airport causing a huge rush at Los Rodeos Airport. The runway was also shrouded in fog