India is a country with the largest number of people living under poverty line in the world. According to the World Bank, 12.4 per cent of the population of India live under $1.90 a day, which is the international poverty line — that translates to around 168 million. About 58 per cent of the population live under $3.10 a day, which is the lower middle income class average. That’s over 784 million. And 87 per cent of Indian people live under $5.50 a day, the upper middle income average. Out of India’s population of around 1.352 billion, 1.176 billion live below $5.50 a day