Frank Hayes, the only man to win a horse race after his death. History was made by the 35-year-old Hayes who was not even a jockey by profession but a horse trainer and a stableman 95 years ago. His horse was named “sweet kiss” and was owned by Miss AM Frayling. He died during the race due to a fatal heart attack probably because of the severe training for meeting weight requirements coupled up with his super excitement to see himself on the lead in his first race ever. His death was discovered when the race officials came to congratulate him for his splendid victory. In the light of this incident, Belmont Jockey Club decided to wave off all the rules and made Hayes’ win official