A first ball six in a cricket test match? Oh yes, and who else but the charismatic Chris Gayle, holds the record for the feat. In a surprise move Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim asked his off spinner Sohag Gazi to bowl the very first over of the test match against West Indies at Mirpur played on November 13, 2012, and the very first ball went for a six. In the history of test cricket no cricketer has hit a first ball six in a test match. The over cost Gazi 18 runs but on the third over Gazi got the wicket of Gayle who scored only 24 runs in the first innings. However, West Indies went on to win the match by 77 runs