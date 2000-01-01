At a Height Of 15.6 Meters, India’s tallest escalator isiIn Janakpuri West Metro Station in Delhi. Introduced at Magenta Line’s Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir section on May 29, this is an added charm for everyday commuters. “The escalators installed at Janakpuri West have the highest elevation in India,” a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation spokesperson said. While the total horizontal length of the escalators is 35.3 metres, their height is 15.6 metres. The total weight of each of is about 26 tonnes. “The height of these escalators is equal to the height of a five-storey building,” the spokesperson added.