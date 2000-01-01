The evolution in technology happened years ago, but the evolution of our minds is a relatively slower process. A full 12 per cent of sighted people dream exclusively in black and white. The remaining number dream in full colour. Studies from 1915 through to the 1950s maintained that most of our dreams are in black and white, but these results began to change in the 1960s. Today, only 4.4 per cent of the dreams of under-25 year-olds are in black and white. Recent research has suggested that those changing results may be linked to the switch from black-and-white film and television to colour media.