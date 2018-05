The debate on how easy it is to get typecast in Bollywood can always go on, with Shah Rukh Khan being called the King of Romance. But did you know that there exists an actor who played the same role in 144 films precisely, and for that, he holds a Guinness World Record too? Jagdish Raj Khurana is the actor who holds the record for being the most typecast actor in the world. He played the role of a police inspector in every film that he acted in.