When it comes to mangoes, it becomes difficult to hold on our cravings for it. But do you know from where the word “Mango” has been derived? As it was originated in India-Burma border, its first name was “Aamra-Phalam”. Its transformation in Hindi language became “Aam-Phal”. Synonym of Phal in Tamil is Kaay, so Tamils called it by the name “Aam-Kaay” which gradually became “Maamkaay” due to differences in pronunciation, Malayalam people changed it to “maanga.” When Portuguese people came across this fruit, they told about it to Britishers who changed it to Mango. And now it is called “Mango” the world over.