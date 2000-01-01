Reptiles are one of the most diverse groups in the animal kingdom. Reptiles are among the longest-lived species on the planet. For example, large tortoises such as the Aldabra tortoise can live for more than 150 years. Alligators can live nearly 70 years. Ball pythons, a popular type of pet snake, can live up to 40 years. Most kinds of reptiles do not tolerate the cold very well. But the Blanding’s turtle is sometimes found swimming under the ice in the Great Lakes region of the United States. Many people think that reptiles are slimy. But the fact is that reptiles do not have sweat glands like you and I have, so their skin is usually cool and dry.