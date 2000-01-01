Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was a notable Indian engineer, scholar, statesman and the Diwan of Mysore during 1912 to 1918. Born on 15 September 1860, he was a recipient of the Indian Republic’s highest honour, the Bharat Ratna. Sir M V is credited with great inventions that are still considered to be marvels in engineering, like the ‘automatic sluice gates’ and ‘block irrigation system’. He even came up with an efficient way of filtering water through ‘Collector Wells’ in 1895 which was rarely seen anywhere in the world. Each year, his birthday September 15 is celebrated as Engineer’s Day in India.