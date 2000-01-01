39-year-old Rob Pope, dressed up as a Forrest Grump, has broken the Guinness Book of World Record for the fastest male marathon runner in a film character costume. He ran this year’s London Marathon dressed as Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning character in 2 hours, 36 minutes and 28 seconds. He has already crossed the US four times and became the first person ever to run across the country three times in a year. He has ran over 15,000 miles so far. When asked why he was doing this he replied to raise money for charities the World Wide Fund for Nature and Peace Direct.