One will be considered lucky to even catch a glimpse of the striking Lion Tailed Macaque. Housed in the mountains of Western Ghats, along the west coast of India, this old-world monkey is one of the 16 Macaque species. Seen in small and remote regions of the tropical forest, the Macaque is one of the most endangered animals in the world. Only 2,900 of this majestic species can be found in zoos and wild life reserves. Today the Macaque can be spotted in the Silent Valley National Park in Kerela, Sirsi-Honnavara rainforest of North-Western Ghats in Karnataka and in parts do the Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu