Ever heard of Khashaba Jadhav? The first Indian to win individual medal in wrestling at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. Born in a family of wrestlers, he won his first bout at the age of 8 against a local champion and went on to perform remarkably in various competitions. In 1952 Helsinki Olympics, then 27, Jadhav created history by defeating players from Mexico, Canada and Germany and bagging the bronze medal to become the first Indian to win an individual medal at the Olympics. However, instead of great media attention that our current sports persons get, Jadhav was greeted by his fellow villagers only.