Do you know that water has memory?! German scientists have discovered this fact.

Magnifying each individual drops and studying them, scientists have found that each of them has an individual pattern. In an experiment, a real flower was put inside a body of water and after some time some water drops were taken from it. On magnification and investigation, all drops looked similar. But, when the experiment was continued with a different flower, the droplets after magnification looked entirely different. Concluding from this some scientists are suggesting that tear drops can also contain some memory about the specific individual