World War II, which happened between September 1939 and September 1945 in different parts of the world viz. Europe, Pacific, Atlantic, South East Asia, China, Middle East, Mediterranean, North Africa and Horn of Africa and briefly in North and South America saw more Russians (military and civilians) casualties during the siege of Leningrad than did American and British soldiers combined in all of WWII. The defence budget of US increased from $1.9 billion to $59.8 billion during the period 1940-45. More than 650,000 Jeeps were built during WWII. American factories also produced 300,000 military aircraft; 89,000 tanks; 3 million machine guns; and 7 million rifles. WWII was the most destructive conflict in history