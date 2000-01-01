A bathroom-themed restaurant? Yes, there is one in Taiwan, where prison- and hospital-themed restaurants have also found success. Modern Toilet Restaurant is a unique restaurant chain. In owner Dao Ming Zi’s words, he was inspired by a robot character from the Japanese cartoon Dr Slump who loved to “play with poop and swirl it on a stick.” On entering one of its outlet in Ximending, Taipei you are greeted by a smiling gold-coloured, dung-shaped character. The food comes in plates and bowls shaped like miniature tubs, sinks, or, toilets. But Modern Toilet’s most disgusting offerings are its shaved ice desserts, which are smothered with strange toppings in order to fit their unbelievably unappetising names