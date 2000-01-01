Aegilops, an eight-letter word is the longest word with letters arranged in an alphabetical order, as per Guinness Book of World Records. Aegilops has two meanings: (i) a genus of goatgrass and (ii) stye in the inner corner of the eye. Purists believe it to be a Latin word. In English, they mention two seven-letter words whose letters are in alphabetical order; beefily and billowy. Abhors, accent, access, almost, biopsy, bijoux, billow, chintz, effort and ghosty are the six-letter words whose letters are arranged alphabetically. However, according to major English language dictionaries, the longest word in English is pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis, which refers to a lung disease, also known as silicosis.