Plastic surgery has been around longer than most people realise. Our desire to attain physical beauty is one of the factors that have contributed immensely to its popularity. Beside cosmetic factors, plastic surgery is also carried out for reconstructive reasons. However, the earliest instances of plastic surgery can be found in the Sushruta Samhita , an important medical text, written in Sanskrit, from India. Sushruta, an ancient Indian surgeon, made important contributions to the field of plastic and cataract surgery in 6th century BC. The medical works of both, Sushruta and Charak later spread all over the world